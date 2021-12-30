Public asked to be vigilant of virus infection while celebrating holidays

Cape Town - The Western Cape Government Health Department, together with Premier Alan Winde, are asking the public to be vigilant during public holidays and long weekends while they closely monitor the virus. They have confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province remains high at 4000 per day with 217 new admissions and that high care, intensive care remains low with two deaths per day.

During a digicon this week, Winde said they were closely monitoring the wave patterns due to gathering in the festive and celebratory period. “However, given the numerous public holidays over this period, we need to caution against making a decisive call over what is expected over the next week, and we will closely monitor the cases to determine if this trend continues,”’ he said. “Overall, the number of new Covid-19 cases remains high at 4000 new cases per day on average, with 217 new admissions on average per day.

“Those in high care and ICU remain relatively low. The number of new deaths is low at two deaths on average a day. There has been a 48% decline in deaths over the last week. “While the case numbers and test positivity rate during the fourth wave have exceeded previous waves, admissions are below the peak of both the second and the third wave, and deaths remain extremely low, in line with previous interwave periods. There is, therefore, a widening gap between these metrics, pointing to less severe disease during the fourth wave.” The Health Department has also confirmed that booster shots are now available for those who have received one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months ago.

While those who received the Pfizer vaccination can receive their third booster dose six months after their second dose. The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia Van der Ross, explained: “The City of Cape Town encourages eligible persons to report to their nearest vaccination site as soon as possible for their Covid-19 booster shots. “National government recently announced that persons who have received the Pfizer vaccination can report for a third booster dose, SIX months after their second dose.

“Those who have received one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a second dose two months after their first. “Persons who have already received a vaccination can report to their nearest vaccination site for their booster dose. “There is no need for re-registration. Just bring along your identity document and the vaccination card you received during your first vaccination. And please encourage relatives and friends to do the same if they are eligible at this time to receive a booster shot.”