Public participation campaign to address prisoner transport complaints









Western Cape Police Ombudsman says he will investigate allegations of inconsiderate driving against SAPS members transporting Pollsmoor Prison inmates. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The office of the Police Ombudsman in the Western Cape is embarking on a public participation campaign to address prisoner transportation following complaints of damage to property from residents in the Tokai area, near Pollsmoor Prison. The ombudsman plans to run Gazette ads in local papers from January 15 to 31 and is asking for anyone affected to come forward by emailing [email protected] The DA constituency head for the “Deep South”, Mireille Wenger, told the Weekend Argus she had received 15 complaints from residents about reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road and near collisions in cases where children were in cars with their parents. While the complaints stem only from residents near Pollsmoor Prison, spokesperson for the ombudsman Deidre Foster has appealed to residents across the province to come forward should they have any complaints. “Part of our mandate includes receiving and investigating service delivery complaints against the SAPS in the Western Cape, as well as the Cape Town metro police department. I can confirm that SAPS has been notified of our investigation,” she said.

Foster added that, at this stage, there had been no interaction with the Department of Correctional Services, as they are firstly excluded from the ombudsman’s mandate, and they will also not form part of this investigation as the complaint relates to driving on public roads - outside the perimeters of the Correctional Service facilities.

The announcement of the public participation campaign notice was published in the provincial Government Gazette and will remain open for public comment until the end of the month.

“The only interaction which we have had thus far is with those residents who have submitted comments in writing. Receipt has been confirmed and their comments will be taken into account during the course of the investigation.

“We will not register individual complaints for the comments we receive. Members of the public are requested to please quote the date, time, place and possible registration numbers of SAPS vehicles as this will assist with the investigation,” said Foster.

Wenger said Tokai residents had submitted pictures of damage to cars to the ombudsman. “Our aim is prevention. We are more concerned with driver behaviour, the safety of the residents and their property as well as the safety of the prisoners and other road users,” said Wenger.

Weekend Argus sent an email to the SAPS communication office on December 18, 2019 and again on January 7, 2020. An email was received to say the query was being dealt with.

Yesterday, Weekend Argus again sent an email and contacted the SAPS and spoke to Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut. In an email, SAPS, which is responsible for the transportation of prisoners, said: “Complaint against the police directed at the Police Ombudsman is a process dealt with between the parties concerned and the details thereof are not disclosed to the media.”