Public Protector probing Bloekombos school

The Public Protector has launched an investigation into allegations of corruption, financial mismanagement, a lack of governance at one of the government-funded schools. This follows frustration by some parents that education authorities had turned a blind eye to the worsening state of the Bloekombos Senior Secondary School.

The school is classified as a quintile one, catering for the poorest. Spokesperson for the Public Protector, Ndili Msoki, has confirmed the investigation into complaints received in July. Parents have also called for a commission of inquiry to delve into the alleged abuse of funds and power at the school.

Four months after a selection process was held for a principal, the position remains vacant, and the school continues to be run by an acting principal, who, according to parents, ‘’was not respected by teachers and cannot take action’’. Allegations of financial mismanagement poor governance have rocked the Bloekombos Secondary School. FILE PIC Central to the financial allegations was a donation of R1.5 million made by the Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) in 2020/2021 to erect a security fence around the school. Part of the fence was only erected about two weeks ago, and according to a School Governing Body (SGB) member, the work was now being hampered by a ‘’lack of funds’’.

‘’I have been pleading with the contractor to be patient with us. He's been receiving bits and bits of the money, and he needs to buy the required material. We don't know where the rest of the money is,’’ said the Deputy Chairperson of the SGB, Mbulelo Mncedani. An exasperated Mncedani laid the blame of the school's situation at the door of the department. ‘’The circuit office is aware of the challenges we face at the school. Officials come to investigate but do not take action. I am only giving the school two more years of existence. It's in ruins’’.

During a visit to the school last week, Mncedani said he found empty bottles of alcohol . He also said the school faced high bills for electricity supply due to illegal cables connected by residents from the nearby informal settlements. ‘’Teachers come and go as they please. We are worried that no effective learning is taking place, and soon our kids will sit for the examinations.’’

Parents who spoke to the Weekend Argus on condition of anonymity for fear of vengeance being meted out to their children also raised concerns over the constitution of the SGB itself, saying some representatives did not even have children of her own at the school. The Weekend Argus has seen two affidavits by a parent and a partner of the member, alleging that the SGB member was appointed in an irregular manner. One of the affidavits alleged that a teacher who did not possess qualifications to be an educator was behind the SGB member's appointment.

‘’He assigned a learner to her, although the child has their own parent. He told me that he is aiming aiming for the Deputy Principal position, and with the SGB member around, things are possible for him. He also boasts about his influence in the district of education,’’ the affidavit read. Other allegations against the school included irregular awarding of tender contracts for paving, continued use of corporal punishment, sexual misconduct against a teacher, but charges were later withdrawn for safety reasons, and school finances being run by a few members of the SGB. ‘’We have not seen any audited financial statements for the past few years. Once, we learnt that money was kept in someone's house,’’ Mncedani said.

In order to raise funds, the school purchases and resells uniforms to learners and also rents out the use of the hall, according to one parent. However, he said no one knew how much was raised each year and how it was spent. Another parent asked that a lifestyle audit be conducted, as ‘’an employee’’ allegedly drove a German luxury vehicle.

‘’It doesn't match the person's salary. An audit would help clear the questions we have,’’ he said. The WCED said it viewed allegations of corporal punishment in a ‘’very serious light’’ and urged anyone with knowledge of such transgressions to report it to the department. However, spokesperson Millicent Merton denied other allegations against the SGB composition and said the school had been submitting audited financial statements.

The acting principal refused to respond and referred questions to the Department as he had ‘’already provided answers’’ to WCED. The National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) called on the MEC for Education and the Head of Department to urgently investigate all the allegations. ‘’It's unlawful for a parent who does not have their own child to be on the SGB,’’ said NASGB General Secretary Matakanye Matakanya.