Puerto Rico’s José López wins Mr Gay World

He beat eight finalists for the title of “the hottest male queer activist on earth“.

Tony Ardolino, 30, from the United States, was first runner up and Max Appenroth, 36, from Germany second runner up.

The prestigious event, which was hosted at the Artscape Opera House, had a bit of a hiccup when the organisers made a “mix up” which saw South Africa’s Shanon Kannigan being left out of the competition.

They forgot to call his name when they announced the top seven. The mistake was rectified about 20 minutes later and Kannigan was added as the eighth contender.