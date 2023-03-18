Cape Town – It is every parent’s wish to see their children overcome all that life throws at them. With the Pumpkin Pie series starting a conversation about self expression and self-love might even be easier as children are likely to relate to the main character.

One of the books, “Pumpkin Finds Her Queen”, navigates through the emotional journey of a girl named Pumpkin Pie who dislikes her curly hair because it was different from the rest of her friends. “She’d fight and cry and stomp her feet. Why her hair was different, she couldn ’t understand, Why she felt so bad. She didn’t look like Kerry, Their hair was flat and straight and long, Or like Sita or like Sam. It didn’t go kazam! “ reads the book. However she’d kept her frustration a secret until her older sister caught her trying to straighten the hair and talk some sense to her.

More on this Building unstoppable children

“Pumpkin Pie you’re brave and Pumpkin you descend from queens, you're silly and you ’re smart. You have the kindest heart. So never let your hair, your difference make you smaller. Pumpkin you are you, so you should walk a little taller,” said the sister. She then compares herself to how flowers grew differently but all looked beautiful. Then we see the story taking a twist as she starts embracing her curls. Author Bianca Flanders said she wanted to use Pumpkin as a vehicle to explore uncomfortable feelings, saying the book would give parents a lot to talk about and unpack with their kids.