Pupil passes matric with flying colours despite challenges of pregnancy

Cape Town - Nikita Robinson made the best of her situation to clinch one of the top spots at her school. Robinson, from Belhar, was eight months pregnant when she wrote her final matric exams. However, the Settlers High School pupil obtained a bachelor’s pass, which included six distinctions. She has been accepted to study for a bachelor of social work and bachelor of education at UWC. Nikita and her daughter Aleah Robinson. BRENDAN MAGAAR African News Agency (ANA) Nikita said it was an awesome feeling that her hard work had paid off.

“I worked very hard, and I'm glad it wasn't in vain. I had too much to prove. Being pregnant during my final exams was difficult. I had back pains and I couldn't sleep most nights. Luckily, I prepared well during mock exams, so I just had to recap the work and practise it. I had to use the toilet more than others and three-hour papers were difficult. I had to really manage my time. But mostly, I had a fairly easy pregnancy so I could manage.”

“When I found out that I was pregnant, I was shocked and disappointed in myself. However, I decided to make the best of my situation and work as hard as I can to attain the goals I set out for myself,” said Nikita, who described the 2020 academy year as tough.

“Not only because of the workload, but because of the whole Covid-19 situation. We were all forced to adapt and there was lots of uncertainty and anxiety because I had no idea what would happen next. Luckily, my school was very organised and supportive throughout the pandemic which made things a whole lot easier. I think the experience helped me to grow and become more independent,” she said.

She credits the support of her family and friends.

“My friends and family were very supportive. They believed in me, so it was easy to believe in myself and work hard. Like I said I had so much to prove so doing anything less than my best was not an option and that was my motivation. And I had to do it not only for myself but for my daughter too, so my pregnancy was a big motivation for me too,” she said.

Her short-term goals are to complete her studies and get her driver’s licence. Her long-term goals are to have a stable job and be a home owner in order to give her child the best life possible.

“I admire different people for various things, but there's nobody I consider my idol,” she added.

Her dramatic arts teacher Kobie Jacobs said she is really proud of Nikita’s bachelor’s pass.

“I knew she could do it. She would be shy for a moment in class, but her passion for language and analyses of literature kept her going. Towards the end of Grade 12 she also mastered her inner emotions so she could tackle a character effectively on stage,” she said.

Her mother Stella said she was overwhelmed, happy and excited with her daughter’s results.

“She has a very positive mindset, stubborn in her way, and following her dreams. Making the best of everything. As a single mom, I would like her to further her studies and give her child the best that she didn't get as a child,” she said.

Weekend Argus