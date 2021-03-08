Pupil’s donation a grand gesture of charity and commitment

Thandile Konco Cape Town - Inspired by the need to lend a helping hand to the less fortunate, 10-year-old Lia Bishop decided to use her pocket money to buy stationery sets for pupils in need. The Grade 5 pupil at Saldanha Primary took the initiative to help a few students when she noticed that they were struggling with basic stationery needs. “I decided to help someone in need. Even if it’s something small, it could make a big difference to someone else; there are learners that have much less,” she said. The enthusiastic young pupil has been involved in charity causes before and is eager to continue to help those in need.

Lia’s inspirational acts of kindness do not end there: the young humanitarian will be launching a drive to collect blankets and scarves to help the needy this winter. She is urging all South Africans, be it students or adults, to play their part in charity work during this difficult time.

“If you have something you no longer need, please do not throw it away; please give it to the less fortunate. Even a small gesture can make a big difference to someone else.”

Lia’s mother, Justine Bishop, said that her daughter was always more than eager to be of service to the community.

Released Business and Human Rights Resource Centre stats showed that more than 3 million South Africans lost their jobs last year, and that of the 3 million disadvantaged, 2 million were women, with more than 34% of households exiting the middle-class into lower-income households.

Bishop, who is also involved with the Facebook #I’mstaying community, said that Saldanha was deeply affected by the lockdown. Saldanha Bay, whose local economy primarily consists of fishing and steel manufacturing, was hit hard by the lockdown.

“Our schools need to shift their focus away from casual days and book days because those things don’t help the community or prepare children for the future. Instead, schools need to assist through active donations.”

