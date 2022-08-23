Pupils invited to join photography workshop

Cape Town – Pupils from different schools in the Klipfontein and Metro South Districts are advised to take advantage of the free #EduSnap Smartphone Photography programme offered by the Cape Town Museum of Childhood in Rondebosch.

The annual project which has two intakes of pupils from Grade 8 to 12, still has openings for interested individuals to join the second group commencing on August 26. The Cape Town Museum of Childhood engages with communities throughout the Western Cape to offer educational and diverse outreach programmes to explore and celebrate childhood with children and adults in their communities. The 50 participants will benefit from the five smartphone photography workshops running until October. It kicked off with pupils required to take environmental related photographs which were later discussed extensively in class on July 15.

Ashleigh Peters a Grade 8 pupil at Westerford High, is stunned by the ability of photography to address social issues. "We were given environmental topic and that's something that affects us all, and there's a specific way in which we need to take these pictures in order to tell the story. It's so amazing." The outreach programme manager, Chanel Fredericks, said this is a great opportunity for as participants "are taught about various aspects of smartphone photography which include understanding photographic light, editing and preparing for an exhibition.

"The aim of #EduSnap is to connect youth from various communities, provide them with smartphone photography skills and create awareness around the environmental and sustainability concerns within communities in Cape Town. "We encourage youth who have an interest in photography to participate in this project. “It is an excellent opportunity to learn about the field of photography and acquire new skills.

“The best part of the project is the exhibition at the end in which participants get to showcase their work to family, friends and the general public,” said Fredericks. Peter Khondo, a matric student from Maitland High School said the programme has introduced him to the basics of photography and different features available on smartphones. He said the experience is valuable for his cinematography passion he wants to pursue next year, and he appreciates the opportunity. Kabezya Alice Muhiya, a Grade 11 pupil from Zonnebloem Nest Senior School in Walmer Estate said: “The best part is that our photographs will be displayed at an exhibition for everyone to see. I’m excited to see how everyone will react to it and most importantly, I am gaining experience relevant to my dream career.