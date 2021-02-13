Pupils look forward to school on Monday

Regan Squire Cape Town - With just a few more sleeps left until schools reopen, we asked some pupils how they felt about their schools opening on Monday. Arenecia Jacobs Arenecia Jacobs Age: 8 Grade: 2

School: Laerskool Aristea

1. Are you excited to return to school and see your teachers and friends?

Yes, I miss my friends.

2. Did you miss school?

Yes, just a little bit.

3. What is your favourite thing to do at school?

I want to learn new things and play outside with my friends.

Tamryn Carelse

Age: 12

Grade: 7

School: Woodbridge Primary

1. Are you excited to return to school and see your teachers and friends?

Yes, I am very excited to go to school and can't wait to meet my new teacher and all my friends.

2. Did you miss school?

Yes and no. I missed my teachers and my school, but not the homework part so much. I also didn't miss the isolation part where you can't play with your friends during break time because of social distancing.

3. What is your favourite thing to do at school?

My favourite thing to do at school is when we have Woodbridge Connect, where you can share your feelings and stuff and our teachers let us be free.

Temi Balfour

Age: 12

Grade: 7

School: Holy Cross Primary

1. Are you excited to return to school and see your teachers and friends?

Yes, because I haven't been to school since the end of November and I have better company there.

2. Did you miss school?

Yes, it’s boring just being at home doing nothing.

3. What is your favourite thing to do at school?

To finish my work and then see my friends during break so we can talk about what’s happening on social media.

Isaac Balfour

Age: 8

Grade: 3

School: Ysterplaat Primary

1. Are you excited to return to school and see your teachers and friends?

Yes, it’s fun to go to school. You play with your friends and learn new things.

2. Did you miss school?

Yes, I miss doing maths and seeing my teacher.

3. What is your favourite thing to do at school?

Break time. I love playing outside with my friends.

Aiden Lehan

Age: 6

Grade: 1

School: Won Life Early Learning Centre (ELC)

1. Are you excited to return to school and see your teachers and friends?

Yes, very.

2. Did you miss school?

Yes, I want to play with my new friends.

3. What is your favourite thing to do at school?

I want to play with my friends and write my name.

Carl Mogotsi

Age: 9

Grade: 3

School: Bosmansdam Primary

1. Are you excited to return to school and see your teachers and friends?

Yes I am, I haven't seen them for a long time and I miss my friends and my teacher from last year.

2. Did you miss school?

I don't miss school because school is kind of boring.

3. What is your favourite thing to do at school?

I like doing maths at school.

Weekend Argus