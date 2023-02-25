Cape Town - If you are looking for entertainment for your children at weekends, The Rainbow Puppet Theatre may be the place for you. The Theatre is inviting children to join them for the performance of ‘The Frog Prince’ today.

The theatre is one of the oldest puppet theatres and the only permanent puppet theatre in the country. It is situated at The Constantia Waldorf School, Kindergarten. Every Saturday morning they put on shows inspired by Grimm’s fairy tales. However there are some stories that were written by Estelle Bryer, the founder of the theatre, such as ‘The Brave Little Easter Rabbit’ and ‘The Christmas Rose’.

Children from the age of four are welcome to attend. Puppeteer Caitlin Cooper said the theatre had been putting on shows for more than 30 years, with a two-year break due to Covid-19. She said that since reopening in December, they were moving forward on a pop-up basis at their permanent theatre and would continue to evolve from there.

“We no longer have a set schedule; programme updates are released on our social media platforms. “This Saturday will have two performances of ‘The Frog Prince’. We will be performing ‘The Brave Easter Rabbit’ in March, dates to be confirmed. We are a female collaborated theatre where we all share equal roles as puppeteers,” Cooper said. The show will start at 10am and is R40 a child. Tickets will be sold at the door.