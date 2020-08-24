‘Queen of the Universe’, 11, wants to aim higher

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

SHE is already “queen of the universe” but now 11-year-old Chloe Carlse has her sights set on more. Winning titles as well as not placing at pageants has taught the young beauty queen resilience, patience and the importance of being humble. Chloe, from Kuils River, now has her eyes set on the Miss and Mr Junior South Africa 2020 pageant. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual event has now become a digital pageant. The Grade 6 pupil at De Kuilen Primary School had to submit a one-minute video of herself doing a T-ramp (walking up and down and to the left and right in the form of a T-shape) and email it to Pageants SA, which is the organiser of the event.

Today, the contestants will be interviewed by the judges via Skype or Zoom, and tomorrow their videos will be will judged on poise, posture, personality, ramp skills, overall impression in their video, and verbal skills during their live interview.

“All of the girls are encouraged to be part of a positive change in people’s lives by being part of charities.

“Entering Miss Junior South Africa is a journey and that is the most important part. Winning the title will allow me to reach out to more charities in order to make a positive change in the lives of women and children who are disadvantaged, abandoned and abused,” Chloe said.

Earlier this year, she won Miss Tourism SA 2020 and Miss Queen of the Universe in 2019. At both competitions she took part in the pre-teen category.

Chloe also does charity work such as accumulating groceries, toys and clothes for abandoned children and those living in safe houses.

“Being on stage makes me feel like I can do anything I set my mind on. At times it can be stressful, but the feeling of being onstage makes it all worth it.

“My goal is to enter Miss South Africa one day and become a doctor like former winner Tamaryn Green. She in my inspiration,” she added.

Her mother, Abigail, said Chloe was very shy when she was younger but participating in pageants boosted her confidence.

“She is the most beautiful girl inside and out. Modelling has given Chloe some valuable tools that will assist her in her journey in life.

“I’m very proud of the sweet young girl she’s becoming and the charity work she is involved in,” she said.