Queen’s Plate canters online

Cape Town - With no fans allowed at this year’s L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, race purists and punters will be glued to their TV screens, laptops and cellphones.

This year marks the 160th edition of the premier race and for a fifth consecutive year the event is staged as a two-day festival, as the fun kicked-off yesterday.

The main race, which starts at 4pm today, stars eight runners, with 42 victories between them. Some of them include: 2020 Durban July hero, Belgarion; 2019 Sun Met victor Rainbow Bridge; and 2019 Queen’s Plate and dual July winner, Do It Again.

L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Racing Festival co-ordinator, Katherine Gray, said although there won’t be any spectators, they hope people will tune in to the live stream to join in the racing excitement from home.

“A big intention of the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate has always been to bring more people to the sport. Hopefully through making the festival available to everyone at home through the online platform, we will achieve that. Support of the racing industry is also paramount, and we hope to contribute to that.”