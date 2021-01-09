Queen’s Plate canters online
Cape Town - With no fans allowed at this year’s L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, race purists and punters will be glued to their TV screens, laptops and cellphones.
This year marks the 160th edition of the premier race and for a fifth consecutive year the event is staged as a two-day festival, as the fun kicked-off yesterday.
The main race, which starts at 4pm today, stars eight runners, with 42 victories between them. Some of them include: 2020 Durban July hero, Belgarion; 2019 Sun Met victor Rainbow Bridge; and 2019 Queen’s Plate and dual July winner, Do It Again.
L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Racing Festival co-ordinator, Katherine Gray, said although there won’t be any spectators, they hope people will tune in to the live stream to join in the racing excitement from home.
“A big intention of the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate has always been to bring more people to the sport. Hopefully through making the festival available to everyone at home through the online platform, we will achieve that. Support of the racing industry is also paramount, and we hope to contribute to that.”
For the first-time, the best dressed and hat competition will run digitally. Gray said they encouraged people to dress up in their blue and white from home, and entries should be submitted via their social media channels.
“Despite not gathering at Kenilworth and kicking off 2021 together in blue and white, we hope to bring the excitement to you at home. We hope everyone has a good two days’ racing from home, and we look forward to seeing you track-side in 2022,” she said.
To watch the event via livestream, visit: https://www.lqp.co.za/event-information/live-stream-lqp/.
Weekend Argus