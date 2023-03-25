R100k water bill arrears leave tenants dry

Cape Town - A huge municipal bill has left seven families from Retreat frustrated as they have to constantly worry about where they will get water. These are tenants who say they’ve been severely affected by the battle over a water bill between the landlord and the City of Cape Town.

The two parties allegedly play a blame game as to who is at fault for the accumulated bill of over R100 000, including the arrears. Ansaar Omar, the property owner, said the problem started in 2016 when a leak was identified and the City was informed. “Since then, the bill kept increasing from R1500 to over R4500, of which it was still paid on time while we were trying to sort the leak out,” he said. The water was switched off in January, forcing tenants renting separate entrances to buy and or ask neighbours for water while they have to visit relatives and friends to have a proper bath.

“They never really fixed the problem, they replaced the meter box a couple of times, but the leak would still be detected. I continued paying my dues at the time, but the amount just kept accumulating, and I am now sitting with a problem that I don’t know how it is going to be solved. There’s no way arrears could get to over R100 000, whereas the bill was duly paid on time, and the account was never neglected. “It makes no sense, and I have been enquiring and trying to engage with the City to find a solution to this with no luck. My application for a rebate was never successful. Now over 20 people living in the property have to suffer, and I do not have any answers for them except trying to resolve the matter with the City, but my worry is, will it ever be resolved? How long do they have to wait until they have running water? How are these people supposed to survive without a basic need? Yes, we try to help them, but it can never be enough. “The situation is very bad. Not everyone can afford to buy water, and it is unhealthy. We can’t use the bathroom, and sometimes we can’t even bathe. Luckily, there’s been rain recently, and we’ve been storing water. But there are children and elderly people, some on medication, and to let them live in such an unhygienic environment. If they can just think of them, and give us the water while they’re finding ways to sort this. All we know is that there’s a problem with the accounts that need to be paid,” explained one resident, Agness Msiska.

Mariam Mbambe has been living on the property for the past nine years and said: “We are not sure what the problem is. Over time, there’s been the City people checking the meter we would really paid attention. When we started having issues with water last year, our landlord mentioned the bill he had to pay. “We have been hoping that maybe tomorrow or next month, but it has now become unbearable. We really need help as we can’t continue asking from the neighbours. They are also paying for their water.” The City’s Revenue Department is reportedly looking into the particulars of the resident’s situation, and will guide them on their options for available assistance and support.