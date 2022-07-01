R10k reward for a missing dog

Cape Town - A family is offering a R10 000 reward to anyone who can help find their dog who went missing during hiking at Constantia Nek in Cape Town on June 16. Rotem Whitehouse, the owner, said they have exhausted all avenues trying to find Skunk – involving animal rescue teams – to no avail. She has appealed to members of the public for help.

Story continues below Advertisement

Skunk is black and white with one blue eye. He has a spotted stomach and ears. “It has been a gruelling and tormenting 15 days. I will do anything to cuddle him again,” said Whitehouse. “We were making our way down from Overseer Cottages, where we stayed for the night, to the parking lot in Constantia Nek. I had to go down with the van and the luggage. The rest of the 11 people from the group walked down along with Skunk and our other dogs, Bostie and Panda. At some point of the walk, around midway, Skunk was lagging behind.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Very unusual, because he is always up ahead, eager and full of beans. My husband tried to walk up to him and call. But Skunk, being partially deaf in one ear and easily disoriented, ran in the opposite direction. “We searched those paths inside and out. Returned to the cottage and looked all around that area. (We) Told the people who were staying at the cottage and asked them to let us know if he returns there – nothing. We met up with the rescue team with a thermal drone who came to the mountain at around 7pm and searched the entire area until midnight. “We drive around aimlessly. We make calls. We feel helpless. All we can do is spread the word so that if he’s out there and someone knows anything then maybe, just maybe, our Skunk can be one of those crazy outlier miracle stories and we can have him back home where he belongs.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Managing director of Boston Terrier Rescue South Africa, Carli O’Connor, confirmed that his team has been involved in the search and that a reward was offered. “The K9s travelled from Johannesburg to Cape Town last week and healthy hound search and rescue team also assisted. Personally, I am worried that something happened, and that’s why we’ve not found him. We have a R10 000 reward for the person who finds him,” said O’Connor. Anyone with information may contact Rotem on 082 777 7820 or her husband Andrew Whitehouse at 082 611 3988.

Story continues below Advertisement