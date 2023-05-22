R1.5 million in mandrax stashed at Epping Industria

Cape Town - Two alleged drug dealers who were found with R1.5 million worth of mandrax at Epping Industria are expected to make a court appearance today. The arrest follows an operation by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) last week.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said they found bags of mandrax at the premises. “The Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team together with Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics have confiscated 31 thousand mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of around R1.5 million during a disruptive operation in Epping Industria, Cape Town, which resulted in a subsequent arrest of two suspects aged between 40 and 45 years for dealing in drugs,” explained Hani. “This comes as a reaction to a tip-off when they searched the suspects’ vehicle.

“The duo are expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on May 22, 2023.” JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security, said their teams were also successful in detaining suspects linked to various crimes and managed a 30% increase in arrests this week. “Our arrest rate has increased significantly in recent years, as the number of resources within Safety and Security has grown,” he said.

“And, even where the weekly arrest rate fluctuates, it is seldom due to the fact that fewer people are behaving badly, but more because our staff have had to deal with other priorities, which impact on their normal operations and patrols. “These include assisting with any incidents of civil unrest, providing escort services to other City departments, being on duty at major events and also dealing with the safety-related impacts of load shedding. “In the past week, the City’s Law Enforcement Department officers made 241 arrests for various offences and issued 4 265 notices for various transgressions.”