R20m of Cocaine washes up on beach

Cape Town - A passer-by, who had been walking his dog, noticed a parcel which had been made up of compressed bricks washing up on the seashore in Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday morning. The parcel, which weighed 46 kilograms, was wrapped in a thick black plastic bag and was sealed to prevent water entering it and an empty container had been tied to it, to keep it afloat.

The Hawks said the estimated street value of the drugs was R20 million. Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase of the Hawks explained: “A suspected cocaine consignment was found on the seashore in Jeffrey Bay main beachfront on Wednesday the 15 December 2021 at about 5.30am. “The passers-by, walking their dog, noticed a consignment washed-out from the sea upon examination they called the local police after noticing what seemed to be a drug consignment.

“Several suspected compressed bricks of pure white cocaine weighing 46kg worth an estimated street value of R20 million were found upon opening the package. “The bricks were contained in a thick black plastic bag properly sealed on top to prevent contact with water. An empty plastic container was tied to the consignment to keep it floating. “The suspected drugs were seized for forensic examination, and the docket was referred to Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Gqeberha for a further probe.”

The Hawks said they had made no arrest as yet and was appealing for information. No arrest at this stage pending the ongoing investigation. *Anyone with information or someone who may have found a similar consignment should contact Detective Warrant Officer Pit van Zyl on 082 065 9694.