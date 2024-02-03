R241 million set for public housing and R390 million for informal settlement upgrades

Cape Town – The City’s Human Settlements Directorate is allocating R241 million to public housing and R390 million to the upgrade of informal settlements, with another R12,5 million being set aside for alternative building technology projects. It is also allocating R19 million to backyard dweller service enhancement.

The latest Consolidated Auditor General on National and Provincial audit outcomes have revealed that out of the 27 national housing projects throughout the country, run by the National Department of Human Settlements, 89% have been delayed by an average of almost four years, with 44% of projects being of poor build quality. DA Western Cape spokesperson on Infrastructure Matlhodi Maseko said 59% of the projects have also exceeded their budget, with a further 22% of all projects not being commissioned on time. He also revealed an estimated 26 000 people benefited from housing projects.

The provincial government is currently building 38 Social and Affordable Housing projects, which will be carried out throughout the upcoming three financial years, up until 2025/26. Councillor Carl Pophaim, Mayco Member for Human Settlements, said they were ready to build on their 2023 momentum and to improve on their performance with key delivery projects this year. Councillor Carl Pophaim at the staircase upgrade programme in Lavender Hill last year. Work continues at City public housing across the metro. Picture: City of Cape Town He explained that in 2023, the Directorate was lauded for its top performance, including spending more than 99% of its R880 million capital budget on human settlements projects in the 2022/23 financial year.

In addition, nearly 100% of its informal settlements upgrading partnership grant funding was spent. “Our teams have started 2024 with great enthusiasm, and we are looking forward to improving on our delivery,” he said. Pophaim detailed how the budget would be spread: “The City’s public housing maintenance programme, the backyarder service enhancement delivery and the informal settlement upgrading projects are some of our key projects for the year, and we will also place a special focus on our affordable housing delivery projects.

“This year, as part of the proposed January 2024 adjustments budget, we are allocating R241 million to our public housing maintenance programme and R390 million to our informal settlements upgrading projects. “About R707 million will be allocated to Breaking New Ground (BNG) affordable accommodation projects, social housing and incremental development projects, while R12,5 million will be allocated to alternative building technology projects and R19 million to backyarder service enhancement. “We are ready to build on the incredible performance of last year and to make a real impact on the lives of residents.”