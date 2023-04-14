R24.1-million TVET college fraud suspects released on bail

Eight suspects were released on bail after being arrested in connection with fraud amounting to R24.1 million of funds meant for the South Cape TVET College.
The suspects, who appeared at the George Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, included a former CEO and principal of South Cape College. They were all released on bail, each separately.
It is alleged that between 2010 and 2014, Andreas Ngubeni’s construction company, Inyameko Building Construction, was requested to submit 25 quotations for construction and related alterations across all South Cape College campuses.
The college’s former CEO and principal, Luvuyo Ngubelanga, and his deputy, Alisile Dyabaza, allegedly approved quotations submitted by the construction company, although there was no valid tax number, no certificate from the construction industrial development board, and no declaration form as supporting documents.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the appointment of the construction company led to the exclusion of other competitors, which was contrary to Sections 1, 4, and 8 of the Procurement and Supply Chain Management Act.
“The three sections of procurement and supply chain management dictate that the institution must derive the best value for money from its purchasing activities; preserve fair trade relations with the suppliers; and follow a system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive, and cost-effective. Require the institution to establish, implement, and maintain a procurement policy that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive, and cost-effective,” said Ntabazalila.
The accused are former CEO and principal Luvuyo Ngubelanga; his deputy Alisile Dyabaza; Prudence Dingiswayo; Patrick Mbebe; Sokhawulela Hire and General Trading CC owned by Mbebe, Pieter Sam and Andreas Ngubeni; Inyameko Building Construction owned by Ngubeni and Nomathamsanqa Msizi; Tamaristos General Trading and Max n Mzo Projects both owned by Msizi; and Shadrack Njozela.
The matter has been postponed to May 11 for transfer to the George Regional Court.