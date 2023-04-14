R24.1-million TVET college fraud suspects released on bail

Eight suspects were released on bail after being arrested in connection with fraud amounting to R24.1 million of funds meant for the South Cape TVET College. The suspects, who appeared at the George Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, included a former CEO and principal of South Cape College. They were all released on bail, each separately.

It is alleged that between 2010 and 2014, Andreas Ngubeni’s construction company, Inyameko Building Construction, was requested to submit 25 quotations for construction and related alterations across all South Cape College campuses. The college’s former CEO and principal, Luvuyo Ngubelanga, and his deputy, Alisile Dyabaza, allegedly approved quotations submitted by the construction company, although there was no valid tax number, no certificate from the construction industrial development board, and no declaration form as supporting documents. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the appointment of the construction company led to the exclusion of other competitors, which was contrary to Sections 1, 4, and 8 of the Procurement and Supply Chain Management Act.