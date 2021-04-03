R350m investment by George municipality still under investigation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A case of fraud has been opened against the George municipality after it was discovered that there were irregularities linked to R350-million investment. The investment was made with Old Mutual more than three years ago. Last Friday municipal council members opened a case with the local police. Captain Malcolm Pojie confirmed that a case has been opened for investigation. “Pending further investigation the matter will be submitted to the NPA for scrutiny and to determine whether anyone should be charged or not,” he said.

It was reported that as a result of the irregularities then-municipal chief financial officer Keith Jordaan was suspended over alleged corruption.

The investment was made with Old Mutual, where a councillor’s son was employed.

The son received commission because he facilitated the deal.

SACP Southern Cape district secretary Langa Langa said when the investment was made they had a problem with the institution the investment was made with.

“After finding out that the investment was done at Old Mutual, we started asking ourselves questions because Old Mutual is not a bank or an investment company, but then it made sense because a son of one of the councillors worked for the institution and was on the forefront of the deal,” he said.

He said they wanted something to be done about this and an investigating committee was set up which found that the investment was not done properly.

ANC chief whip Nomawethu Jantjies-Gushman said they questioned the investment the same year it was made but they were not getting any answers from the council speaker.

She said after numerous cries to the council and the MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell they never received any satisfactory answers on how the matter was handled.

“After the findings of the investigating committee, we decided it is time to involve the police by opening a case and we hope something will be done,” she said.

She added that only the CFO was fired and nothing was allegedly done about the councillor.

Spokesperson for the municipality, Chantèl Edwards-Klose, said the municipality makes short-term investments with registered banks.

“In 2017, an amount of R350m was invested on a short-term basis with Old Mutual and repaid to the municipality at the end of the term, a councillor’s son earned a referral fee on the investment,” she said.

She said following an internal disciplinary process instituted under the code of conduct for councillors, a finding was made that the councillor had breached the code of conduct.

Rowena van Wyk spokesperson for the provincial Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said they were aware of the allegations pertaining to a possible investment scheme at George municipality.

She said the municipal council established a special committee to investigate and make a finding on the alleged breach of the code of conduct for councillors by the relevant councillor, due to the involvement of his son at Old Mutual.

Van Wyk said the CFO at the relevant time has been dismissed following a disciplinary hearing related to the alleged corruption, and vacated his office in July 2019.

She added that the dismissal is currently in arbitration and closing arguments are to be heard on April 15.

Attempts to contact Jordaan proved futile.

Old Mutual spokesperson Tabby Tsengiwe said they view any allegations of financial misconduct in a serious light.

“We can confirm that we were approached by FTI Consulting, which had been mandated by George municipality to investigate allegations of misconduct by its chief financial officer.

“Old Mutual co-operated fully with the investigation and shared all relevant documentation with FTI Consulting in the interests of transparency,” said Tsengiwe.

Tsengiwe said they honoured all of their contractual obligations towards the municipality insofar as the specific investment mandates are concerned and there are currently no funds managed by Old Mutual on behalf of the George municipality.

Weekend Argus