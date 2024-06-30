R39m Cape home sports a private shooting range and ‘bunker room’

Cape Town - Property moguls have a unique and rare privately-owned house on their listing in the northern suburbs, which sports an underground bunker, an on-site shooting range and offers the epitome of living off the grid, with a price tag of R39 950 000. The property located in Loevenstein in Bellville has seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, eight garages, five en suites, 11 lounges and two dining areas.

According to Property 24 and Re/Max's website, the house sports a glass ceiling which brings a flood of sunlight into the house. The spacious property is 1338m² and its garage can park up to 26 cars. The tranquil setting can be found high atop Tygerberg in a very private road and promises to be "exclusive", according to the estate agents.

Now if that isn't enough to make your jaw drop, the property spans over six levels, including a basement section. It also sports an underground level garage, and has two spacious rooms and many storage units. The underground section of the house offers an equipment and operations room, which is said to be the base for any “bunker situation”.

Another feature is a lift which takes you to an entertainment room, including a cinema area, a gym which is covered by glass, and a massive boardroom. A licensed residential shooting range makes this property very rare and unique. There's a swimming pool, an outside bathroom and more entertainment settings. The property's ground floor has a designer kitchen and sophisticated living areas and bedrooms.

The house comes equipped with off the grid operations which include solar panels and geysers. Adding to this feature, it has 20 solar and two Godin combustion fireplaces, underfloor heating, two skylights, a Deye inverter (120 00W total), double-glazed thick windows with inside adjustment, a mirrored and mosaic lift to three levels, and includes 600 1 200mm porcelain tiles throughout, three 1 000-litre water tanks, inside and outside security room, and air conditioning. In a recent review by East Coast Radio, Mansion Global's listing agent, Duvan Botha, said: "The whole house, which is less than three years old, is covered in Italian travertine tile, and the finishes are absolutely the best. Everything is imported, everything is top shelf."