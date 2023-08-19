A R700 000 reward is being offered after a Cape Town couple’s luxury yacht was stolen in Croatia last month. The vessel, named Mischief, is valued at over R13 million (650.000 EUR excluding VAT) and was officially reported as stolen on July 15 and has not been found since.

Despite a search by the Croatian police, Interpol and a 5% reward of the value of the yacht, she remains at large. Mischief was allegedly spotted in locations around Greece a few days after it was stolen, but according to authorities the information provided did not match her features. “It's now exactly a month since she disappeared. We are coming to terms with the fact that we may not get our yacht back. You don't expect someone to steal a boat. But we are still hopeful,” said co-owner Ingrid Hylton.

The missing Mischief has yet to be found , a month after she was stolen PIC SUPPLIED She and her husband Hale had Mischief only for a year, and sailed twice on vacations. “We bought her brand new during the Covid-19 pandemic. We chose Croatia because the country is beautiful and the people there are amazing. Our last vacation on the yacht was in June this year.“ A month later a couple chartered Mischief using false passports and hired a skipper from Latvia.

While the skipper was allegedly on-shore for dinner the clients took off with the boat. Hylton said the circumstances surrounding Mischief's disappearance were bizarre. “The skipper shouldn't have left the boat. We were told at some point that it could have been stolen in order to sell it or for high-end immigration.

“The clients paid 7294 euros in cash to charter the yacht and an additional 3000 euros for insurance. That should have been a red flag. But in Croatia it’s easier to charter a boat than to hire a car.” The yacht's tracking device was dismantled and left afloat in a waterproof container. A sales adviser from Croatia Yachting, Igor Karmelić, said as the investigation was under way, the police were not able to share many details of the investigation.

“What we found out from them is that they held the Latvian skipper for questioning as he was the one that had initially informed us that the boat was stolen while he was on shore. But they could not prove that he was involved in the theft and eventually let him go after intense questioning,” said Karmelić. He added that the police also notified authorities of Mediterranean countries. “What we have done on our part is to inform the association of all marinas in Greece and other marinas. We have also used our social media and a large number of subscribers to our newsletters. We have also passed on to the investigators all tips received.”

Karmelić said the insurance company hired Marine Claims Service to search for the boat through their wide network of partners. The insurance firm also issued an award of 5% of the yacht’s value if she was found in a good condition. Karmelić said that such incidents did not happen often in Croatia.

“It is the first time that it has happened to us in our 18 years in charter. Croatia is the world’s biggest charter market and with all the boats here it is bound to happen on occasion. Sailing in Croatia and owning a yacht is very safe and this should be considered as an isolated incident,” he said. However, Hylton said they were told of a similar incident where once the boat was found it took around 10 months for the owners to get it back Karmelić said the yacht had unique features.