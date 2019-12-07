R8000 loan kick started Tshepo The Jean Maker's dream









Cape Town - A dream that began with an R8000 loan has stretched far beyond the parameters of South Africa to the Royal family in England. Tshepo Mohlala is the founder and designer of The Jean Maker. Last month Mohlala had a special guest in Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who visited his studio in the Victoria Yards in Johannesburg. Mohlala has worked with a number of high-profile names including co-founder of Nando’s Robert Brozin and musician Cassper Nyovest. “I used to be in fashion school at the University of Johannesburg. I left and began this journey in 2012. I was a blogger, stylist and I did a little bit of photography. My friends and I started a brand.

“I left that brand and I took a gap year for about six to seven months trying to figure out if I should be in the fashion industry or not. I took a leap of faith and started a brand.

“I took out a loan of R8000, bought some fabric and from there that was the beginning of my own journey.”

Tshepo Mohlala is the founder of The Jean Maker​. Picture: Supplied

Mohlala described Meghan as “moving” and said it was incredible royalty was speaking about his brand.

“She wanted a pair of jeans from us for her tour. She gave us a call and she came to our studio. I think it happened because of where we are and also the fact that as a brand we always try to create an experience.

“This gets them to talk about us at Buckingham Palace and really puts us up there on the radar.”

Mohlala’s designs have become known as a premium lifetyle brand. Picture: Supplied

Mohlala designed outfits for Nyovest’s Fill Up Moses Mabhida Stadium event in 2018.

“He just gave us a call and he said he wanted something from us. We got some measurements and then we created something he loved so much that he wore it two days in a row.

“He wore it at Moses Mabhida and at the Global Citizen event. It was a beautiful moment. We are now busy with our new range that will be dropping in the second week of December. It’s something we’ve been working on for 12 months.”

Mohlala said now it’s all about growing and getting bigger.

“Ultimately, we want to see every South African engaging with our product,” he said.

Weekend Argus