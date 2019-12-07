Tshepo Mohlala is the founder and designer of The Jean Maker.
Last month Mohlala had a special guest in Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who visited his studio in the Victoria Yards in Johannesburg.
Mohlala has worked with a number of high-profile names including co-founder of Nando’s Robert Brozin and musician Cassper Nyovest.
“I used to be in fashion school at the University of Johannesburg. I left and began this journey in 2012. I was a blogger, stylist and I did a little bit of photography. My friends and I started a brand.