Radio 7441 FM launches the latest community voice in spanking new studios in Malmesbury

Cape Town - The Media Development & Diversity Agency (MDDA), led by the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya, has unveiled the new state-of-the-art broadcast studio, Radio 7441 FM. It is a community broadcast radio station based in Malmesbury, in the Swartland municipality of the West Coast district. The station currently covers the areas of West Coast and Table View.

Malmesbury is a developing area with a population of more than 133 762 residents. 7441 FM is one of the two radio stations in the Western Cape which broadcasts in IsiXhosa (80%) and 20% in English, and is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week. During the launch, the station’s board members, senior management, staff and members of the Malmesbury, were “overjoyed” with the new broadcast studios, according to Siweya. Although there is a community radio station in Lingelethu township, the community has expressed appreciation at 7441 FM’s broadcasts in the vernacular.

7441 FM station manager, Norman Mazibuko shared the station’s vision with the Weekend Argus, which includes being able to build leadership through empowerment and development in the media space and thus influencing other disciplines by producing local curated talent. ‘’We wish to build our communities by giving them a voice and a platform to be heard. Our radio station is open to the public and so far we have trained our presenters and volunteers, also we have one intern and we hope for enough space and more resources to open our doors for more learners,’’ said Mazibuko. Siweya indicated that Radio 7441 will provide a platform for cultural expression, community discussion, and debate as well as facilitate an opportunity for political engagement.

She said, ‘’I am delighted to hand over the ownership and control of, and access to media by the historically disadvantaged of the Malmesbury communities. The community must take good care of this state-of-the-art broadcast facility as this will enable the station to be the voice of the communities.“ Senior manager of the MDDA, Rudzani Tshigemane, said they believe Radio 7441 will help satisfy the communication needs of Malmesbury community members and also enable them to exercise their rights of access to information and freedom of expression. In existence for more than 18 years, MDDA says it is planning to launch and hand over in the region of 16 more broadcast studios across the country.