Rainbow baby defies the odds after weighing 630grams at 24 weeks and goes home to his family

Cape Town - A baby born at 24 weeks, weighing just 630g, has finally been sent home to his family. Little Abdul-Khaaliq Moses is his parents’ rainbow baby after his mother, Nawaal Moses, had a miscarriage.

Moses went into labour at just 24 weeks pregnant after her water broke, and she was rushed to Gatesville Melomed after experiencing immense pains. Shameema Adams, Melomed group marketing manager, said the baby had defied the odds after doctors informed the mother that if he was not breathing after delivery, they could not resuscitate him, as 24 weeks is usually a “miscarriage period”. Doctors and the little baby’s family took the journey day by day, observing his progress after his delivery.

“What a joyous and momentous day at Melomed Gatesville Hospital, when the youngest (in age) baby born at the hospital was discharged,” said Adams. “Unknowingly, at 24 weeks, Mrs Nawaal Moses' water had broken at home. The next day, she experienced extreme pain, and she came to Melomed Gatesville Hospital. “Her little rainbow baby, Abdul-Khaaliq Moses, was born on the 30th of April 2021, at only 630g.

“Abdul-Khaaliq is the first-born to his parents after they had suffered a miscarriage.” Adams said Moses didn't know what to expect, whether her baby would make it or not. “After baby was born, Dr Shukri Raban, the Paediatrician and Neonatologist at Melomed Hospitals, had informed Mrs Moses that they would have to take it hour by hour as they had no idea if baby would survive. However, hours turned into days, and days turned into months.”

Adams explained Baby Moses was taken off oxygen after almost 70 days and was monitored to see if he was ready for discharge. “At 1.8kg, the Moses family excitedly gets ready to take their precious baby home. “The little one was the first 24 weeks to be born at Melomed Gatesville Hospital, and staff in the unit said they had no idea what to expect. However, with prayer and hard work, the little man, whose name means "The Servant of the Creator" is doing miraculously well.