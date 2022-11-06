Ramaphosa has weakened ANC, say analysts

A Trojan horse sent by the ANC’s enemies to destroy the 110-year-old liberation movement from within. This is how an analyst has described ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa this week. Another pundit has called Ramaphosa out for his failure to deliver on pronouncements and promises, saying it would be the defining factor of his presidency.

With less than six weeks until the party elects its new leadership at Nasdaq next month, analysts have taken stock of the party's successes and failures over the past five years. Though Ramaphosa has succeeded in trimming the fat from his cabinet and led the country through the Covid-19 pandemic, the commentators all warned that the list of the party’s successes would prove to be too short. What started as "a new dawn" with morning walks to highlight health and wellness has culminated in hours of "traumatising darkness" under load shedding and rising crime stats, the analysts said.

Political pundit Professor Sipho Seepe said a conversation about the successes of the ANC over the past five years would be a short one as, in his view, there were none. Seepe said Ramaphosa had managed to weaken the ANC over the course of his presidency. "The best way of collapsing an organisation is to collapse its head office. The failure to pay the salaries of full-time employees who need a few millions compared to the hundreds of millions that were raised to support Ramaphosa – that should tell you what the intention of the people who were funding Ramaphosa was," Seepe said.

The analyst said the interest of Ramaphosa’s funders was to weaken the ANC from within. "They were willing to dig deep into their pockets for a man who is presiding over the collapse of the organisation. Ramaphosa’s success has been to collapse the ANC," Seepe said, adding that Ramaphosa’s funders were aware of the ANC. "The funders have succeeded in carrying out the long-term plan of collapsing the ANC. This is an old strategy used to conquer empires. Ramaphosa came as a Trojan horse that those who oppose the ANC have used.“

Seepe said the party’s failures had also been on full display when it lost three major metros in the 2021 local government elections. “Support for the ANC among voters has plummeted. There has been a collapse of support. The ANC is a 100-year-old liberation movement that has been in charge of the country for almost 30 years, but the electorate’s loss of confidence in the ANC is evident when one considers its loss of three metros in Gauteng in the local government elections. This electoral disaster is an indicator of the fall of the organisation," Seepe said. Meanwhile, political analyst Lukhanyo Vangqa also said the successes of the party under Ramaphosa’s leadership were limited.

Vangqa said there were some successes that could be applauded, including trimming his cabinet from 35 to 28, ensuring a 50/50 gender split in the cabinet, and crafting the correct messaging around corruption. "Unfortunately, the successes became limited because he quickly ran out of steam as soon as he was elected for a full term. After that, there wasn’t a lot that he seemed to achieve," Vangqa said. Vangqa, listing some of the country’s challenges, said Ramaphosa had presided over more days of load shedding than all the previous presidents combined.

"In a very broad context, his overall presidency has been a failure. The economy, load shedding, and unemployment have all returned under him –at the worst levels in the history of the country." The other area of failure is unemployment, which has reached record highs under his presidency. "Crime is also a real problem under him," Vangqa said.

He said the rising crime figures could be attributed to the general failure of law enforcement. "Intelligence is a complete disaster in this country." "Another area of failure is his inability to follow through on promises and pronouncements that he has made."

"The failure to follow through on some of the promises and commitments he made was really a defining factor of the Ramaphosa presidency," Vangqa said. Another political expert, Professor Andre Duvenhage, described the past five years as the worst period for the ANC. “The Zuma years left us with a depression among citizens. When Ramaphosa came in, many people had high expectations, but unfortunately all the indicators show that there has been no progress. In fact, there has been regression,” Duvenhage said.