Cape Town - The ANC’s new head of elections for the Western Cape, Ebrahim Rasool, says his main objective is to woo back disheartened ANC supporters post the Jacob Zuma era.

The former Western Cape premier’s new position sees him returning to the province he was unceremoniously removed from in 2008 amid allegations of paying off journalists to write positive articles around his administration.

Known as the province with the lowest support base for the ANC, a leadership vacuum in the provincial leadership after the sacking of chairperson Marius Fransman and leagues and structures that are led by interim task teams, Rasool is faced with uniting a province plagued by factionalism.

“People don’t want the ANC model of 2017, they want the 2018 model. They want the ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa. They want to close the book on the ANC of Jacob Zuma because in that ANC there was a culture of impunity, people did what they wanted to do because they thought they could get away with it,” he said.

“It was impossible to wear an ANC T-shirt because it made you have to answer for Nkandla or state capture or for wife number five. The ANC T-shirt was like a defensive posture but now the black, green and gold is coming out again and we can go back and ask people to join branches.

“But we are not now focused on winning votes but on winning trust and this is a long road of getting back to people, confessing our problem, committing to doing better and starting to do just that.”

Rasool plans to tackle racism in the region.

“The plan is to use this campaign to overcome the severe racial polarisation in the Western Cape. When I came back from the US, I was horrified by the amount of racial polarisation in the Western Cape. The middle ground had been completed eroded, you had angry, excluded blacks on the one side and had smug, privileged white people on the other side and therefore this election campaign must be about repopulating the middle ground.”

Rasool said his strategy for the campaign is to use the euphoria around the Ramaphosa presidency as well as highlighting the incompetence of the DA in handling not only disagreements with their mayor but their handling of the drought crisis.

“I think the myth of the best run province and city has been found to be hollow,” he said.

“It would be comical if it did not have a serious impact because all of this is playing out alongside the most profound crisis that the Western Cape has ever faced, which is the water crisis.

“We have an opportunity to bend the arc of history to make a bigger jump out of the doldrums the ANC finds itself in of 26% support. Target number one is to get to where we were in 1995 at 34%.”

With no sign of an early provincial conference to elect a new provincial chairperson, Rasool said they were not focused on finding a face for the campaign in the province, leaving questions around who the party would nominate to stand as premier.

“I don’t think the prospect of going to conference in the Western Cape before the elections is on the cards, we are going to have an election machine that takes us to the elections but we are going to have to invite people by saying if you want to have a say in who your leader is, join a branch and make sure we never go back to the vacuum we have had,” he said.

Next year’s ANC campaign posters in the Western Cape will feature Ramaphosa’s face as it does not have a candidate for leader of the province.

“The one big change that I want to cement is that we must stop obsessing about the coloured question and move to resolving the national question.

“We must get rid of this fanciful stuff as if coloureds are in a glass cage and everyone is examining them to see how we can get them to vote for us. We can’t do to the coloured community what the DA does to the black community; objectify them, which is wrong.”

