Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s proposed rebates are said to be not as generous as they sound for property owners, who say they will now pay more than a minimum of 5.2%, depending on the value of their residence. The City issued its new rates estimate calculator last month following its approval by council. The City said the calculator aimed to make it easier for property owners to adjust their budgets ahead of the changes in July.

Siseko Mbandezi, the City's acting mayco member for water and sanitation, said the valuation determined what contributions property owners made to the shared rates account. And the general valuation roll for last year is now open for public inspection electronically until April 30, or until March 31 at 30 inspection venues across the city. The roll states a 52% rates relief increase for residential properties valued at R5 million and under. The first R450 000 of the property value for residential properties valued at R5 million and under will now be rates free.

Ratepayers are not pleased. Sias van Zyl, a False Bay resident, said: “Why suddenly the reduction? So they can increase other daily costs like water and electricity? For years, the valuation process was questioned. Still they continued to deduct costs according to their evaluation. They must stop valuing properties and start valuation on areas where the rich get all the advantages of upgrades.” Brian Youngblood, the chairman of Fish Hoek Valley Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association, said the link provided by the City was difficult to use.

“You really need the erf number. If you search by street name, you need to know where the tiny scroll symbol is located in order to scroll to the next page. Still, we encourage our members to look at their estimated rates, as most people are on a budget.” “This is the multiplier used to determine the rates. Most of our members have reported an estimated increase in their rates of about 5% over their current rates. This is less than the consumer price index,” he explained. Faiek Fredericks, a member of the Maitland Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association, said: “I see it as a form of gentrification. They force people to sell because the municipal account is a heavy burden on the old and the jobless. This is what they did in Woodstock and Salt River. They tried it in Bo Kaap and it did not work.”