RDP house converted to art centre for children

Cape Town - A passionate fine artist from Khayelitsha turned an RDP house into an art centre which includes a gallery for children and creatives from the area.

The two-bedroom house has been converted into an art gallery and an art studio, with some office space.

The wall surrounding the property is covered in paintings and murals, on the inside of the house walls have art pieces from different artists from the township.

The Ntinga Khozi Fine Art Centre in Makhaza was started by Nwabisa Nkonyana in May last year to keep children off the streets.

Nwabisa Nonkonyana painting the fence walls of Ntinga Khozi Fine Art Centre. AYANDA NDAMANE African News Agency (ANA)

“We started during level 4 (lockdown) because children did not have anything to do so – I thought I was creating a safe space for them to learn and have fun and not walk around,” said Nonkonyana.

She said another reason she opened the art centre was because she noticed that there was only one school that offers art as a subject in the township.

“Children from here are not exposed to art early, so I decided to take it upon myself to introduce it so they can explore their creative side,” she said.

Nonkonyana said there had been a huge demand from children in the community since the art centre opened.

She said she had received support from parents, who come to register their children with the programme, but because of limited space they could only take a certain number.

Nwabisa Nkonyane who converted an RDP house into an a Fine Art Centre(Ntinga Khozi Fine Art Centre) in Makhaza teaches children art. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency(ANA)

Nonkonyana said art was also therapeutic to the children and that some of them were even doing well at school as a result.

“Most of the children have been through a lot, or are going through a lot,in their homes and being here helps them deal with a lot of things,” she said.

She said the centre was a creative space that creates a solid industry for the visual arts market while impacting positively in the lives of many and transforming communities into beautiful art spaces.

She said it brings together children, youth, art lovers and art collectors and helps them to connect through art.

Nonkonyana said their studios offered art experience in various art mediums.

She said the whole house has changed from what it was – a normal household – into a “really creative space”.

“I wish I had money to buy this property – because of what I've done to it, it does not look anything like a house or family home,” she said.

She said the classes were offered to two groups of children from 6 years to 16 years old and they were free.

“Our visual art classes are on Wednesdays and Thursdays for children and emerging artists to book for sessions,” she said.

She said she worked not only with children, but with artists want to develop their skills.

Visual artist Anele Mxube said that since meeting with Nonkonyana, his art had improved considerably.

“Before I was just an emotional artist and my craft did not make sense, she has taught me to understand my art, because with art there is always a message behind it,” he said.

He said that it was a good thing that she wanted to expose art in the townships and create a platform for creatives.

Mxube added that parents and the community would now understand what art was, because they were seen as being crazy by doing and loving the craft.

Nonkonyana said that from paying rent to buying equipment, everything came out of her own pocket, and it was difficult for her at the moment, because she was not getting that much work.

“I would like to get a bigger space so we can take more children and I would appreciate any kind of support so we can keep the programme going,” she said.

