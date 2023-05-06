Reading ‘wheels’ to enhance reading experience for the kiddies

Cape Town - Kids from six Early Childhood Development Centres across the city will now enjoy a bright and equipped learning environment - thanks to the Siyazana Youth Development Fund in partnership with Masikhule. Through their joint Educare on Wheels Nooks initiative, they donated a foldable multi-purpose cabinet full of books to each of the ECDs.

These included Hope and Light at Sir Lowry Pass, Titus Educare in Strand, Angels Educare in Lwandile, Rise and Shine Educare at Asanda Village, Great Start Educare in Macassar and Incredibles Play School in Eerste River. They joined 45 other beneficiaries since the inception of the programme. Martha Platjies from the Incredibles Play School said she's grateful to be chosen as one of the recipients as the ECD is ‘’always trying to do more with less’’ to improve the quality of learning for her 34 children.

‘’I am so happy. This is just what we needed,’’ added Zodidi Mhleleni of the Angels Educare. She said: ‘’We struggle to get these kinds of sponsorships, and this is just what I needed for my kids. You know, at this age, picture books are the easiest to read, and they make the whole process fun, and the cabinet will save us space and keep the place looking tidy. It will definitely make a huge difference for us as teachers and the children.’’ Ian Miller, founder of Siyazana Youth Development Fund, said: ‘’When we look at the statistics around ECDs released by Stats SA, we find the situation to be bleak, with urgent interventions required to not just get pre-school children to attend an ECD Centre but to make learning meaningful and enjoyable for them. Hence our ‘Develop Through Play’ model, which can be used in an ECD Centre, and we promote a holistic approach in combating the challenges facing Early Childhood Development Centres and their beneficiaries face in South Africa.