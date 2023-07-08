Recipe: Ham and cheese egg muffin

Cooking with kids can be fun. There are lots of easy recipes that young ones can make, with the help of their parents. Below is a ham and cheese egg muffins recipe from Simple Joy, an online blog for recipes. The muffins are made with simple ingredients and are easy to freeze and everyone in the family will love them.

Ingredients: 12 large eggs ½ cup milk

½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese 227g ham steak 2 green onions

Instructions: Preheat your oven to 180ºC. Spray a muffin tin heavily with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk and spices. Stir in ½ a cup of the shredded cheddar cheese, ham, and the green onions. Fill the muffin tins.

Top with the remaining ¼ cup cheese. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the eggs pull away from the side of the muffin tin and are set in the middle. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to four days.

The muffins can be frozen for up to 3 months. In order to freeze them, you need to follow the steps below: Put the muffins on a tray in a single layer and freeze them for about an hour. This will make it easier to pull out one muffin at a time.

Transfer to an airtight container. Remove the egg muffins from the freezer, put them in a plastic bag or air tight container and put them back in the freezer to freeze completely. Store them in the freezer for up to 3 months.