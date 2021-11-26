Reckless bargain hunting on Black Friday is strongly discouraged by animal welfare organisations

The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWSSA) and TEARS Animal Rescue believe a pet requires a lifetime commitment and any decision to acquire one or more must not be disregarded.

Spokesperson for AWSSA Allan Perrins said: “There are a few reputable animal shelters (ourselves included) that have wisely taken advantage of this annual shopping phenomena by, for example, discounting their senior pets or those who have been in their care for a long time. These discounted adoptions have been centred around what is in the animals best interests and differ substantially from those Black Friday adoption campaigns premised on a numbers game.

“These organisations (including ourselves) have also not ‘cheapened’ their adoption criteria making it a real win-win for everyone especially the animals. So before you ask “how much is that doggy in the window”, please consider the real price tag of these priceless personalities that come with a lifetime guarantee of unconditional love and responsibility,” he added.