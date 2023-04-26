Recycling competitors await results of their sculptures currently displayed at the mall

Cape Town - Nine schools that participated in the annual Sustainable Trendsetters eagerly await their results as a panel of external judges are expected to make their decision on the best recycling initiative today in Tokai. The schools had groups of learners, each led by one teacher participating in the environmental friendly competition hosted by the Blue Route Mall in partnership with Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB) on April 22.

They were from Kirstenhof Primary School, Zwaanswyk Academy, Sweet Valley Primary, Steenberg Primary, SACS, Wynberg Boys Primary, Bay Primary, Rustenberg Girls Primary and last year's winners, Muizenberg Junior. Participants had to create structures using waste products, which were then displayed at the mall for public viewing and a best sculpture stands to win a R20 000 prize from CCPB World Without Waste “I think we do have a chance to win. I think it's very pretty. It was fun, annoying, exciting, surprising and eventful taking part in Saturday.

“This is about Mama Gaia, Mother Nature, and how if we don't treat the world with care we are going to have to start wearing plants around our necks to filter the air while we walk. We learn about these things to make the world a better place. I love art and nature, so combining them is really amazing because it has so much meaning," said Faye Burnett, Grade 5 learner from Bay Primary School in Fish Hoek. The competition was held in line with the celebration of the World Earth Day - honouring the achievements of environmental movements and to raise awareness of the need to protect Earth's natural resources for future generations. Priscilla Urquhart, head of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability at CCPB said: “With climate change accelerating, now more than ever, recycling continues to be essential to aiding in the growing environmental crisis. CCPB recognises its vital role in empowering and investing in this vital sector. From paying more attention to labels and using recycled PET in our packaging, we are all trying to live a more sustainable lifestyle. According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, ‘recycling saves energy and prevents the extraction of raw materials, helping to combat climate change’. It also helps reduce waste, and therefore pollution.”

And teachers believe it is a great learning initiative for the learners. Gershwin Mclaghlen, a teacher from Steenberg Primary School, said their team was formed by learners that are part of the school's newly started eco group and they built a tree from waste. “And they are passionate about saving the environment and how we can better the school by cleaning up and planting trees and also to show our community and make them aware of how waste dumping and pollution can harm our ecosystem and also life of animals that is dependent on the plants and trees. Strategically planting trees around your home can have tremendous benefits on the environment,” he said.