Reddam students scoop top accolades in Cambridge International Academic Awards

Students from Reddam House Durbanville have done South Africa proud in the Cambridge International Awards for the class of 2022, which were released globally this week. The class of 2022 scooped one international award, 11 South Africa awards, and five high achievement awards across their IGCSE, A-Level and AS-Level student groups.

This is a significant achievement, with more than 120 Cambridge International centres in South Africa and these internationally benchmarked qualifications being offered in more than 160 countries. Laura Brink from Durbanville received 95% for A-Level Art & Design globally. She has begun her first year of studies in English Literature at Oxford University in the UK – the world’s number one ranked university. The 20-year-old from Durbanville said it was surreal to have her hard work and efforts internationally recognised. “It is a wonderful and surreal honour. I completed my A Level art coursework in a feverish three months last year, so it almost felt like it was a dream until I heard the news and it became concrete. My work means so much to me. I chose literature as my theme, and that's what I'm studying right now and it's incredible to see that other people have appreciated my practice and the loving detail I poured into it,” she said.

Brink had to complete her A-Levels in the span of a few months (half the time it usually takes) to be ready to go take her place at Oxford in October. Her biggest challenge was needing to work quickly and efficiently, while making sure she does not burn out. She explained, “There is a great skill in working hard on one thing, then moving on to the next in the blink of an eye, but it has been indescribably useful to me at university. Being the only student in my class at A-Level was also a big adjustment, but I am likewise thankful for the chance to hone my long-distance communication skills with friends, and I have always enjoyed independent study. It was greatly fulfilling to be able to move at my own pace and go above and beyond what the curriculum requires.” Brink knew if she achieved certain high grades, she could meet her offer to study at Oxford. “This has been what I have worked towards for years and being so close to my dream spurred me on like never before. It is a dream come true to be an Oxford student and the work while being more than I ever imagined it was possible for a human being to do, is so engaging and intellectually stimulating.”

Jake van der Westhuizen achieved Top in South Africa for IGCSE Chemistry. Picture: Supplied Jake van der Westhuizen, 17, from Bellville who achieved Top in South Africa for IGCSE Chemistry said it was still a phenomenal feeling to know that giving his studies everything he had was enough. "If anything, these achievements increase my desire to repeat and improve on what I have already managed to do." Van der Westhuizen added what kept him motivated was wanting to prove to himself that he was capable of excelling at both the subjects that interested him most as well as those that he found more demanding. "I also aimed to maximise my results in the hopes of optimising my chances to go to the tertiary institution of my choice with a bursary/ scholarship. I knew that giving academics my all could open doors, and I still hope that my continued efforts will do so", he optimistically quipped. The subjects he chose were Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Computer Science and English Language. He encouraged the class of '23 to do their best. "There will always be something that succeeds what feels like the be-all and end-all now. Do the work and study diligently, but do not drown in studies and prioritise maintaining some form of balance between rest and consolidation of work."