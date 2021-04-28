Refugees living in inhumane conditions to be evicted

Cape Town - This is the second year Muslim refugees in two different camps in the City are spending Ramadan living in tents.

The two camps situated in Maitland and Bellville are known as the Wingfield and Paint City temporary structures.

The conditions the people live under in those conditions for any human being to live in, said Hafiz Mohammed who added that they are suffering as refugees in the country.

“These are hard times for us as refugees, it is even hard to follow our religion under these conditions, but we understand this is not home for us.”

He said the majority of them in the camp are Muslim and they try and share what they have.

He said they get help from other Muslim people from South Africa and from other countries.

“We try and pray together in the mornings and evenings and try and eat together but the way we live we don’t really have a choice but to be together,” he said.

The department of Home Affairs issued the two camps a letter of eviction which is meant to be executed on Friday.

On the notice the department said anyone who still stays on the site after April 30 will be dealt with in terms of the South African laws.

However the occupants of these two sites say they do not have anywhere to go; they will just wait and see what the authorities do to them on Friday, and they are expecting anything.

Weekend Argus