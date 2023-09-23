Relatable characters, drama and good theatre awaits at the Baxter next month

The three leading men of the highly acclaimed “Orphans” opening at the Baxter next month unanimously agree that their characters have taught them things they didn’t know.

Stage and television actor Christo Davids directs the thespian trio of Abduragman Adams, Christian Bennett and Stefan Erasmus in Lyle Kessler’s “Orphans” at the Baxter Golden Arrow Studio from October 11 to 28 at 8pm, with Saturday matinees at 3pm. In a strange, hilarious and moving turn of events, two brothers have their lives disrupted when they abduct a mysterious wealthy businessman, Harold (played by Adams). The dark yet comedic story of the two grown orphans, the younger, sensitive and reclusive Phillip (Erasmus) and the older Treat, a violent pickpocket and thief (Bennett), are confronted by a dramatic twist of fate, landing them into a whirlpool of emotions, revelations and life-altering decisions. Erasmus said his character, Phillip, is an autistic orphan who has been raised by his older brother.

“Phillip is innocent and endlessly curious about the world he occupies. Through playing him, I learnt that everyone struggles with their own pain. The character's curiosity. It reminded me to remain curious about our world. The character's curiosity has reminded me to remain curious about our world,” he said. Bennett said his character has taught him that even bad guys have feelings and that power doesn’t last forever. “People should come and watch the show because we are them, and they are us. We need to support each other as a people,” he said.

Abrahams said he keeps exploring and learning from his character in rehearsals. “Think of Harold as the father you never had. He emerges from nowhere and changes your life for the better. Or does he? I keep reading the script over and over, finding clues to my character. The world he inhabits with the other characters. Basically, much script analysis. “Finding the emotions or some experiences I lived when meeting Orphans in my own life on planet earth. Going into the memory bank, physical exercise to increase my stamina for the stage and listening to my director's vision for the play to assist in sculpting Harold. Everyone deserves a chance to be seen or heard, no matter who they are. Harold is himself an orphan like the two brothers. Takes it upon himself to give them life,financial and execution lessons. It makes for a beautiful part of the narrative,” he said.