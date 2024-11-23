Religious outrage over City’s hosting of ‘woke’ World Pride 2028 event

Cape Town - Conservative religious groups have accused the City of Cape Town of buying into the “wokeness” agenda by agreeing to host the World Pride 2028 event which celebrates gender equality and LGBTQIA+ rights. It includes parades, festivals, and other activities such as a human rights conference. City politicians see it as a great economic booster bringing potential millions of rands to the Mother City.

However, Reverend Moss Ntlha of the Evangelical Alliance of South Africa (TEASA) expressed reservations, particularly regarding the explicit sensual displays often associated with Pride events. While he acknowledged that wokeness may have its merits in critiquing power structures and promoting awareness of injustice, he rejected what he viewed as a misalignment with moral values. “Marching half-naked with a display of sensuality advances an ethically questionable agenda,” he said. Shaykh Sayed Ridhwaan, an Exco member of the Cape Town Ulama Board, expressed concern about what he sees as the impact of the “woke agenda” on religious communities.

He said that while Islam has always been a religion with diverse views, the majority of South African Muslims, including the Ulama Board, do not support the views associated with this agenda, which he said conflicts with Islamic principles. “We prioritise moral principles over economic gains,” he emphasised. Michael Swain, Executive Director of religious group, FOR SA, said the issue lies in the imposition of political and ideological agendas on religious individuals and communities.

He said that while his organisation is not against LGBTQIA+ people, they are firmly against any agenda that silences the ability to express faith-based beliefs. “This right is specifically guaranteed by section 15 of our Constitution,” he said, referring to the constitutional right to freedom of religion and conscience. In contrast, LGBTQIA+ advocates have rallied behind the event, seeing it as an important opportunity to bring visibility to queer communities and address systemic injustices faced by marginalised groups.

Sibonelo Ncanana, the Civil Society Engagements Officer for OUT LGBT Well-being, highlighted that World Pride 2028 represents an important moment for both South Africa and the broader African continent to amplify the voices of the LGBTQIA+ community. He said that these events are not about “forcing” anyone to conform, but about asserting human rights, dignity, and the freedom to exist without discrimination. “We also don’t understand the fear some may have about queer people celebrating themselves, raising awareness about their struggles, and advocating for equality. Such actions are often mischaracterised as ‘pushing a queer agenda,’ yet they are simply about affirming human rights, dignity, and the freedom to exist without discrimination.”

Ncanana also expressed concern about the term “wokeness,” which he feels has been weaponised to attack movements for justice and equality. Khanyisile Phillips, a trans feminist activist further expanded on the complexities of “wokeness” and inclusivity, particularly for black African queer communities. “World Pride has the potential to serve as a beacon of solidarity, visibility and meaningful change for the LGBTQIA+ community globally and locally in our collective fight against decriminalisation of sex work, access to gender-affirming healthcare, legal gender recognition, hate crimes, religious and cultural backlash.”

A spokesperson from Cape Town Pride said it is disappointing but not surprising that many Capetonians believe that hosting World Pride in 2028 is controversial. “The rampant ignorance and homophobia from some quarters accompanying the announcement that Cape Town Pride has won the bid to host World Pride illustrates continued the need for Pride events. “While our Constitution in theory guarantees equal rights to all citizens, many in the LGBTQIA+ still face prejudice, violence, stigma and rejection.”