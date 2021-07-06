Residents asked to come forward with information after 3-year-old girl shot dead in Belhar

Cape Town - A three-year-old girl died and a 12-year-old boy and 28-year-old man were left wounded in a shooting in Belhar yesterday. Police were called to the scene in Rustenburg Street, Extension 13, in Belhar just after 1.15pm.

They confirmed that a 3-year-old girl had been rushed to the nearest hospital, where she was later declared dead. The two other victims were also taken to hospital for treatment. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation.

“On Tuesday, July 6 at 1.15pm Belhar police were called out to a shooting incident that occurred at Rustenburg Street, Extension 13, Belhar,’’ he said. “At the scene the members found a 28-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right leg. Another victim, a 3-year-old girl, was shot and injured and taken to a medical facility for treatment, where she later died due to injuries sustained. “A 12-year-old boy was also shot and injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Belhar police are investigating a murder and two attempted murder cases.”

Ward councillor Delmiaine Cottee said they were asking residents to come forward and assist police with the investigation if they had any information that could lead to the arrests of the suspects. “The community is devastated by the shooting and there was a shooting before this incident took place,” he said. “This took place in Matroosberg – and then the fatal shooting of the 3-year-old girl. “We want to extend our sincere condolences to the family. We are appealing to the police to do a proper investigation and to bring the culprits to book.

“We want to appeal to the community to come forward with any information which can lead to an arrest.” He added that they would be assisting the family of the little girl with counselling and funeral arrangements. Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Vumazonke on 021 953 8100 or 073 212 3167, and alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.