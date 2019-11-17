Cape Town - Animal rights organisation Beauty Without Cruelty (BWC) has raised the alarm on the plight of the “noisy” peacocks of Clovelly.
This week, a petition created on international website change.org, called on residents of Clovelly, Fish Hoek, Glencairn and Noordhoek to “Save the Peacocks of Clovelly” and prevent their “senseless killing”.
The plight of the birds was brought into the spotlight after a group of concerned residents filed several complaints related to the noisy birds and requested to manage the species - specifically those roaming freely on the Country Club greens.
According to the petition by BWC, “the birds have a RIGHT to be there. One cannot move into an environment surrounded by protected or wild areas, and expect the resident wildlife of any description to keep office hours to suit a few people.
“The reason why we brought this topic to the surface is because this could mean senseless culling of the species. A few households don’t like the birds’ call at night or in the morning ,” said national chairperson Toni Brockhoven.
She told Weekend Argus the purpose of this petition is to create awareness and to gather support for the birds.