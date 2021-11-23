Residents of Delft, Mitchells Plain and surrounding areas concerned about milky-coloured water

According to Mitchells Plain CPF’s Norman Jantjies, the milky water had allegedly been running from the taps since Sunday as a result of pipe maintenance, and community members were afraid of falling ill.

Delft CPF chairperson Pastor Charles George said that it was quite unfortunate this had to happen to lower-income communities.

“If you look at our health infrastructure that's already overloaded and especially children who drink this water and then develop some kind of diarrhoea or some kind of infection, this would put even more strain on the current overburdened health sector.

“Furthermore, it is really sad that given the circumstances we already face in the community, our basic right to water has to be violated, especially in the poor communities where we have to succumb to substandard or rather bad-quality water, whereas compared to your middle upper class, these things won't happen.