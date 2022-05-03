Residents turn their noses up to a move to ban cyclists from the Sea Point Promenade

A move to scrap the City of Cape Town’s proposal to ban cyclists from the scenic Sea Point Promenade has been welcomed. This comes just a couple of months after the City put out a proposal in which it sought to limit the use of the promenade only to pedestrians, prams, and wheelchairs, moving e-skaters to share a narrow sidewalk on Beach Road with other pedestrians.

Story continues below Advertisment

This was despite a warning by the City’s own Senior Transport Planners that a demarcated cycle lane on Beach Road would compromise pedestrian safety. The majority of residents who made submissions on the proposed ban have also spoken – and have given the proposal a thumbs down. Open Streets Cape Town said it was thrilled with the display of active and engaged citizenry that now meant the public space would remain open to all of Cape Town.

Story continues below Advertisment

“This has been a catalytic process for the mobility community and we look forward to building and retaining safe shared spaces in neighbourhoods throughout the city,” said managing director Kirsten Wilkinson. Independent city Strategist Jodi Allemeir said an e-mobility policy was needed. “I am glad the participatory process is working and I hope that it will be used to experiment with any design or policy changes going forward,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Co-founder of Up Cycles Bicycle Rental in Sea Point, Jared Chaitowitz, said he felt relieved that the proposal was off the table. “I am also grateful to all the people who voted against the proposal,” said Chaitowitz. He said the decision also presented an opportunity for the City to start thinking about making the city bicycle friendly and building the necessary infrastructure. .

Story continues below Advertisment

Chaitowitz believed that non-motorised transport was a social justice issue and the City should follow in the steps of other major cities around world, where residents were being encouraged to cycle because of benefits to the environment, public health and the economy. The City said it would investigate ways that would improve the safety of all those using the promenade. The Mayco member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, said officials were assessing residents’ comments and proposals and a report would be compiled.

Allemeier said pedestrian safety resources should be prioritised based on data and go to communities and areas that were in need of safer crossings and pavements. Wilkens believed that future options for a safety intervention could also be canvassed through local community organised activations. “We look forward to being part of this creative solution process and can do so now that the initial banning suggestion has been set aside,” said Wilkens.