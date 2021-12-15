Rhino poachers’ case postponed to next year

Cape Town – As the country confronts concerns over the fourth wave, the spike in rhino poaching is gaining momentum yet again, after the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) reported 24 rhino carcasses found in South Africa since the beginning of the month. Just this week, four suspects from Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique made their court appearance in Ceres on Monday in connection with poaching rhino in the Inverdoorn Game Reserve.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, said: “The appearance of the accused on the preferred charges on the charge sheet and their case has been postponed until December 20, 2022 for bail information, for them to organise legal representation, confirm their legal status and ensure that a Shona interpreter is available,” said Ntabazalila. DEFF spokesperson, Albi Modise said in a statement that while the department condemned the continued poaching, members of the public are encouraged to assist them in fighting the scourge. “The truth of the matter is that 24 rhino carcasses have been found in South Africa since December 1, 2021. As of today’s date, the provinces have reported carcasses as follows, KwaZulu/Natal (6), Western Cape (4), Mpumalanga (7) and Kruger National Park (7).