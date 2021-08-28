Riley’s love for his furry friends

For his 10th birthday, this Animal Welfare Society (AWS) volunteer will be seeking donations to assist the animals CAPE TOWN - With a golden heart and a passion for his furry friends, Riley Valentine is looking forward to celebrating his 10th birthday, knowing that stray dogs are being looked after.

The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) volunteer and owner of a Jack Russell has always been in love with dogs. That's why, for his 10th birthday, he is stepping out of the limelight and is seeking donations for his furry friends. “I love dogs, and I always spend my Saturdays at AWS. I go there to play with the dogs and give love and affection because most of them are surrendered or injured or sick.” “I feel just like people, dogs too need love and nourishment. There’s a lot of feedings schemes for humans across Cape Town but none for dogs. We have hundreds of stray dogs walking our streets, and it breaks my heart all the time having to see them. Sometimes, my mother and I will have dog food or biscuits in the car, and we never hesitate to give it to dogs on the street.”

“I want to do this for stray dogs or any dogs who end up at AWS and also bring relief to the AWS,” said Riley. AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins commended Riley for his selfless act of helping the many animals dependent on the AWS SA. “Food is one of the cost drivers in our animal care centre. So if there are donors out there who wish to contribute in the form of pet food, that would indirectly translate to a massive saving that we can invest elsewhere, such as sterilisation of animals,” said Perrins.