Robben Island breaststroke swimmer gifts Cape school blankets

A karate instructor who became the first woman to swim breaststroke to and from Robben Island for a good cause handed over blankets, bought with money raised from the swim, to a Cape Flats school on Thursday. Kim Prytz donated more than 550 blankets to learners at the Capricorn Primary School in Vrygrond near Lavender Hill.

Story continues below Advertisement

Weekend Argus previously reported that Prytz swam for 10 and half hours from Big Bay to Robben Island and back to complete the 15 km swim for charity. Spokesperson for the Cape Long Distance Swimming Association (CLDSA) Craig Bishop confirmed that she was the first female to complete the challenge. The 48-year-old karate teacher managed to raise R70 000.

More on this Cape teacher becomes first woman to swim breaststroke to and from Robben Island

In collaboration with Samurai Dojo School of Karate she donated 551 blankets to the learners. “I am glad to see the light in the faces of children. Its elation, the children were so happy, it was like a celebration to them,” said Prytz. Samurai Dojo School’s director, Bruce van Rensburg, said they were happy to contribute to the initiative.

Story continues below Advertisement

“If we can bless them with a little more warmth for added comfort to make learning easier, then all the better,” he said. School principal Siddieka Hassen welcomed the donation. “I am overwhelmed because these children come from impoverished areas. Many of them either have unemployed parents or (low-income households). So these children will be able to warm up in the classroom now,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement