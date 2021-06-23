Robbers flee with cigarettes and cash

Cape Town - Armed robbers held staff at gunpoint at a local shop in Heideveld, including employees of a cigarette delivery company. The drama unfolded this morning in Buffelshoek Road, Heideveld. Videos of the crime scene went viral on social media this morning.

Police were called to the scene after two men walked into the shop and held the owner and cigarette delivery company staff at gunpoint. The suspects forced the staff of the delivery van to open their vehicle and to hand over their possessions and stock. Police have yet to confirm whether R13 000 in cash including cigarettes was taken.

Police spokesperson Warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said no shots were fired during the incident and that the suspects fled the scene using a getaway car. “Manenberg police are investigating a case of business robbery following an incident earlier this morning at 9.30am in Buffelshoek road in Heideveld. “Two unknown males walked into a shop and held the owner and employees of a delivery company at gunpoint.

“The suspects demanded cash from the shop owner and forced the occupants of the delivery vehicle to open the cargo section and off loaded the vehicle. “The suspects then fled the scene in a getaway vehicle that was parked close by. The value of the contents with which the suspects fled is unknown. “We can confirm that no shots were fired and no one sustained any injuries. The suspects are yet to be arrested,” Swartbooi said.