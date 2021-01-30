Robbers kidnap Cape Town cash-in-transit guard, strap explosives to his body

Cape Town - A cash-in-transit employee was abducted on Saturday afternoon by robbers who strapped explosives to him and forced him to clear out ATMs across Cape Town.

The dramatic robbery came to an end when the man was dropped off alongside the N2 highway with the explosives still strapped to his body.

A message on the Crime Fighters Helderberg Basin Facebook group warned people to stay out of the area.

The message read: “Incident Macassar Bridge & N2, Somerset West had been cordoned off by @SAPoliceService due to a guy strapped with a bomb around his body. Police bomb squad and all role-players on scene. Please stay clear and make way for emergency vehicles.”

As the drama unfolded, police kept the crowds at bay and were able to get the man to safety.