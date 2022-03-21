Robertson residents help displaced foreigners after violent clashes

Oblivious to 24 hours of violence that left them homeless, little children as young as one played in a parking area in Robertson, while their parents stood in long queues for food and water. More than 500 Zimbabweans were left homeless during violent clashes with fellow seasonal farmworkers from Lesotho on Thursday night. Police Casspirs and a helicopter were dispatched to quell the violence that broke out in Nqubela in the small farming town on Friday.

Langeberg mayor Schalk van Eeden said a Nkqubela community meeting was called earlier in the week where unemployed locals addressed their unhappiness that labour brokers were employing foreign nationals and taking their jobs. During the meeting, farm workers agreed to a protest. But the protest led to workers blocking the entrance to Nkqubela with burning tyres and throwing rocks at vehicles to try to prevent contractors from loading workers onto vehicles. Violent clashes erupted between Lesotho and Zimbabwean nationals over employment on local farms. Zimbabweans were forced to leave their homes. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. He said: “The protest then turned into a fight between Lesotho and Zimbabwean nationals.”

He said one person has been hospitalised, and 17 people sustained minor injuries, two of which were children. About 20 dwellings of foreign nationals had been broken into and some burned.” Since the riots, town residents, businesses, churches and organisations have come together to help those affected. Phillip McMahon, the owner of the 4Cousins restaurant, said it was heart warming to see how the community had come together to help the victims.

“We managed to get blankets, food, nappies and even formula. This is all community effort.” Zimbawean Princess Jakera, 18, said she left Zimbabwe for the greener pastures for a new life in South Africa. She has no other family so she was thankful for the community’s support.

“I don’t know what I would've done now without all these people helping. All I can do now is wait for my next pay cheque because I want to go back home. The grass turned out not to be as green as I thought.” Community members came together to help those affected by the violence. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. Owner of labour broker Farming Agriculture Woman Empowerment, Geraldine Jansen-Willemse, defended her company’s employment policies. “This was totally uncalled for. When we employ people, we do it equally, every race, every nationality, every religion and we pay everyone the same, R23 per hour.

“Yes, there are farms that employ more foreigners and this is purely because they want to work, they work for a reason, for their families. “We’ve received complaints that the Sotho people have their own way of doing things and do not want to follow instructions.” Princess Jakera said she has no family in South Africa and just wants to go home. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency/ANA. Jansen-Willemse said but there were other ways to raise their frustrations.

“To attack woman, children and even go as far as to burn someone’s home, to set someone alight is uncalled for and inhumane, we hope these people lays criminal charges.” Jansen-Willemse concluded that even though there were police present, people still feared for their lives. “There will always be that trauma, and even though the man who was burnt has been sent home from the hospital, he will have that scars forever, and let me not get started on the children.”