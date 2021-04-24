Roti-Gatsby rocks Strandfontein

THANDILE KONCO

Cape Town - Lekker Dite, a fast-food truck outlet in Strandfontein has taken the initiative to redefine the popular gatsby and introduce the “Roti-Gatsby”.

The renowned Cape Town gatsby has been a sensation for decades, popular with locals and foreigners alike. It has been the go-to food on a Friday night or a staple for social gatherings for generations.

The gatsby sandwich first originated in Athlone in the 1970s when food shop owner Rashaad Pandy created the meal by accident when he wanted to serve a quick but very filling meal to his workers who at the time were helping him renovate his store. It has since grown to be one of Cape Town’s most famed foods.

Filled with an abundance of chips, meat, salad, and your choice of sauce, the new-look gatsby is now embedded on an elongated roti – the dish had many curious people queuing outside Lekker Dite trailer these past few weeks, to get a taste of the new popular Roti-Gatsby.

Owner of the Lekker Dite food truck, Muneer Jacobs, said that he was inspired with the idea of this new gatsby when he wanted to do something different. Following the blow to the food business post-Covid-19, he felt he needed something new for his business.

“I just wanted to do something new. I combined Cape Malay and Cape Town culture making the best of both. I made all my sauces from scratch as well. I wanted to bring joy to my family and community through good food. I achieved this.”

Jacobs said that through word of mouth, the new Roti-Gatsby became popular. The food truck has attracted citizens from all across the city.

“I even had customers placing purchases for people as far as Pretoria. People from Joburg asking locals to bring them an order when they travel. This really inspired me.”

Co-owner of Fries Daddy food truck, Farzaana Naidoo, said that she believes that chefs and food businesses should always be keen to try out new ideas and ways of food preparation.

“New concepts of preparing and delivering good food and a different way of preparing is all about the chef thinking about his/her customers. He/she wants to impress and stand out from the rest. The whole thought process is all about the customer. Who they are targeting and them making an effort that they are satisfied with their food.”

Naidoo said that Strandfontein is a local epicentre and that's where the best affordable food emerges.

Mark Jacobs, who has been a chef for almost two decades, said that the new gatsby is a great idea and that it has received excellent reviews.

“As a chef we always try to re-invent traditional dishes. You haven't been to Cape Town if you haven't had a gatsby or salomi. It’s cool and new to see two popular dishes being combined, giving you as they say ‘the best of both worlds.’’’

Meagan Jacobs who has been living in Strandfontein her entire life, said that she has never had or heard of a roti-Gatsby in her life and so when she heard that a food truck opened in Strandfontein and will be selling the Roti-Gatsby’s, she could not wait to get her hands on it.

“When I came across Lekker Dite, I was not disappointed at all. The steak Roti-Gatsby is mind blowing. The sauce that they put on there is indescribable and the whole Roti-Gatsby is so amazing that I’ve lost track as to how many times I’ve gone to buy it,” she said.

Fans have raved about the new gatsby on social media, claiming it is the next big thing in Cape Town.

