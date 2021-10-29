Royal Rebels dance crew set to represent South Africa in the World Championships in France

Cape Town – A dance crew from Retreat, known as the Royal Rebels have amazed their community by qualifying to represent South Africa at the 2021 FISAF International World Championships in Agen, France, next month. The group’s manager, Gio Fisher, who has been dancing for more than 35- years and has been managing and coaching the crew for six years, said that she believed that the girls would do well in the championships and inspire other dance crews to do the same.

“The girls are living their dream and are doing something that has never been done before in our studio. “They get to travel to Europe and compete amongst the best dance crews in the world.” Fisher said that the girls qualified to represent South Africa through a provincial hip hop competition, after they received their Western Cape colours, earlier this year.

Member of the Royal Rebels Crew, Zoe Fisher, said that she was more than proud to represent her country and community on an international platform. “There is a lot of pressure to do really well because our families and communities have invested so much into our work. “We want to make the community behind us very proud and are so thankful for the love and support we have received these past few weeks.”

Fisher said that she was pleasantly surprised that dance could take her this far and afford her such a prestigious opportunity. She added that in preparation of the championships, the group now rehearses for three hours, three days a week with daily fitness routines. Keashan Carelse, said that Royal Rebels dance crew excelled in competitions due to discipline, persistence and a strong bond of friendship the dancers share with each other. “As a group we aim to be a beacon of light and hope in our community and show everyone that anything is possible.