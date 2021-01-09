Running to raise money for dogs

Cape Town - For many, a dog is a man’s best friend. And one Brackenfell resident is going above and beyond to help animal welfare organisations. Gerhardus Rademeyer, 56, will run 420km to raise funds for the Oudtshoorn Dogs in Need (Odin) next month. His target is to raise R1 million for Odin. He will start at the Bellville Velodrome, run to Worcester, and finish at De Jager Stadium in Oudtshoorn. A support vehicle will accompany him throughout.

Rademeyer said Odin was close to his heart because he was a lover of dogs and other animals.

“I believe a dog is a man’s best friend. You are never alone if you have a dog as company. The reason why I chose them is because I grew up in Oudtshoorn and for what they are doing in the community.”

With regards to race, he said the plan was to run non-stop for less than 80 hours.

“It will be the longest race I have ever done and the first of its kind to be attempted in South Africa. Good planning in the first half will determine the second half of the race. I challenge every business to donate at least R500 to the cause, and individuals R50,” he said.

Rademeyer has completed more than 300 road races, including nine Two Oceans Ultra Marathons and three Comrades Marathons.

“No matter what race or distance you run, you meet new friends and inspire one another to finish the race. A race is about enjoyment. I started running cross country and the 1 500 metre middle distance event at high school. From there my love for long distance started. I ran my first half-marathon in Mossel Bay while in high school.”

founder of Odin, Colleen Smith.

Founder of Odin, Colleen Smith, said what Rademeyer would do was mind-blowing.

“This planning is coming two years already and to know that he has chosen our ‘little’ organisation is humbling. If it were not for amazing initiatives such as what Gerhardus is doing, we would not be able to do what we do. We cannot wait, and hope there will be a live stream of his trip. And, of course, thank you,” she said.

Odin focuses on outreach programmes for animals in need in the Karoo and Eden Districts. It also educates, medicates, rescues and re-homes. Its kennels are in Oudtshoorn and Blanco in George.

“The need to help and especially to educate is vast. We don’t believe in just ‘doing’ one area. Any animal in need will be helped if we can. We give hope to the hopeless, a place to call home for the unwanted, kindness to the abuse, confidence to the young, but, most importantly, we give love to everyone,” she said.

If you would like to help Rademeyer call 074 506 9279 or email: [email protected]

