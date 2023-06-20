Rwandan fugitive abandons his bail application

Cape Town – Rwandan national Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence has abandoned his bail application and will instead launch an asylum application. According to NPA spokesperson Erick Ntabazalila, Fulgence is facing 54 charges, which comprise 9 counts of fraud, 10 counts of contravention of Section 37(a) of the Refugees Act 130 of 1998, read with Section 1 of the said act, and 35 counts of contravention of Section 49(1)(a) of Immigration Act 13 of 2002, read with Section (1) of the said act, told the court through his lawyer that he was abandoning his bail application at this stage.

“On June 9, the State provided a comprehensive charge to the defence and the defence requested a postponement to consult their client. “Today, Fulgence’s lawyer, Juan Smuts, confirmed that they did consult with their client, and he instructed them that he was abandoning his bail application at this stage. “He did not indicate whether his client intended to file a bail application at a later stage. The state will oppose the bail application,” said Ntabazalila.

State advocate Nathan Adriaanse told the court that the asylum application had no bearing on the court case. Adriaanse also told the court that the state had come across new evidence, which will lead to new charges being added to the ones preferred against the accused. He further told the court that the state would apply for a centralisation certificate, as some of the cases that had emerged were committed outside the Western Cape. This certificate will allow for all the cases preferred against the accused to be prosecuted in the Western Cape. Fulgence, who is believed to be one of the most wanted fugitives in the Rwandan genocide of 1994. He is accused of orchestrating the deaths of more than 2 000 Tutsi refugees and has been on the run for decades.